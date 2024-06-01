Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.30 Million in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.31. 2,898,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

