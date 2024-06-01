Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,343,000 after buying an additional 1,520,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 1,430,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,332. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.