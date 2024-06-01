Clark Estates Inc. NY Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 0.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded down $30.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,010. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 177.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

