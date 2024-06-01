Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Director Purchases $50,470.00 in Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.59. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

