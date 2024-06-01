CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $22,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
CleanSpark stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
