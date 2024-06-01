Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 1,883 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,242. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

