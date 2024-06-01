Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 1,002,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.4 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $9.62 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

