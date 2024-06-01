Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 0.3% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $235.54 and last traded at $235.83. Approximately 4,208,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,463,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.65.

Specifically, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,233 shares of company stock worth $106,055,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

