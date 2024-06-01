Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $103.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

