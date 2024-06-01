Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 694,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,406,000 after acquiring an additional 152,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

