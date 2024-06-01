Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of Colruyt Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
