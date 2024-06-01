Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colruyt Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

