Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $22.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,933 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $63,152,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

