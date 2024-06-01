Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.42. 3,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

About Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

