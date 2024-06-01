Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 369,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,039,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345,316. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
