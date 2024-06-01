Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

CBSH opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

