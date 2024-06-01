Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.96

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.96 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 80.83 ($1.03). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 80.83 ($1.03), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. The company has a market capitalization of £408.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.21.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.