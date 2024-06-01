Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $7,690,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

CAG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 6,370,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,204. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.