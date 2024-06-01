Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 8,617,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,781. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

