Condor Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $50,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. 1,539,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.