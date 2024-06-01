Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.99. The company had a trading volume of 171,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,790. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

