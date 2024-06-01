Condor Capital Management Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stryker by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,257,000 after purchasing an additional 200,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.09. 2,175,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,204. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.39 and a 200 day moving average of $326.06. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

