Condor Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.