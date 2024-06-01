Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 244,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,177. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.