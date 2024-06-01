Condor Capital Management Sells 704 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

IYW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.63. 1,539,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $143.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

