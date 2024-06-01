Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.46.

NYSE:ED opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

