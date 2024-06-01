Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 2.2 %

CNSWF stock traded up $61.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,778.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,637.34. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,917.16 and a 1-year high of $2,942.44.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 85.95%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

About Constellation Software

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

