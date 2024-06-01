Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,562.74

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,562.74 and traded as high as C$3,788.48. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$3,718.82, with a volume of 26,303 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3,684.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$3,567.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $1.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

