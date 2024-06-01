Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Daniel S. Wood Sells 2,052 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CPSS opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.02. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
