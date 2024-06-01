Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Daniel S. Wood Sells 2,052 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CPSS opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.02. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

