Contrasting Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -41.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lotus Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.42 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -11.68

Volatility and Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology.

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.64%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Lotus Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

