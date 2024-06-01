Contrasting China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hesai Group and China Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $264.37 million 2.34 -$67.04 million ($0.51) -9.53 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hesai Group and China Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group.

Volatility and Risk

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -25.68% -9.83% -7.10% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Energy Recovery beats Hesai Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

