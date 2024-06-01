Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,465,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.1 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSDF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,433. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

