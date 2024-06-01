Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491,912 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.42% of Copart worth $199,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

