Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

Core Scientific stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.