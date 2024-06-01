COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (CICOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on July 15th

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $8.45 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
