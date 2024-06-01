Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Lynn M. Christensen Sells 9,874 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $254,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.