Creditcoin Price Hits $0.66 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $226.21 million and $6.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

