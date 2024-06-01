Crestline Management LP Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

NEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 14,031,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

