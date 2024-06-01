Crestline Management LP Boosts Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 303.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,766 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.5 %

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,960. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.