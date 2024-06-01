Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $5,410,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,476 shares of company stock valued at $86,608,694 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. 10,482,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,873. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

