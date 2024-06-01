Crestline Management LP Purchases 1,578 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 754.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $24.91 on Friday, hitting $1,698.43. 413,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,253. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,181.71 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,673.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,543.54.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

