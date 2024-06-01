Crestline Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,648.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

