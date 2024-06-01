Critical Contrast: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $6.91 million 1.19 -$13.05 million ($3.55) -0.68 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -116.76% -318.81% -50.35% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

