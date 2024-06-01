Cronos 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.66 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Cronos has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $5.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00053009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.