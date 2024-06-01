Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,217,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,884. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

