Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. 3,191,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.