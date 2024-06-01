Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. 3,191,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,959. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

