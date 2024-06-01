Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $78.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.