Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.