Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

