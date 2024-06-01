Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
DQ stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.66.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
