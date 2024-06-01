Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $855.13 million and approximately $39.06 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

